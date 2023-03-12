41,111 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $904,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $81,141,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $2,235,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

