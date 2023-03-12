Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $193.67.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.