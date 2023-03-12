Colony Group LLC Purchases New Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,491 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SM shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. SM Energy has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

