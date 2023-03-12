Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

MTCH opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

