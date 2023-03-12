Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 32,223 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,223 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

