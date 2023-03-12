Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,668,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,656 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,184,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 811,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,077,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,715 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

