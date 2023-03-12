Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 11,950 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

