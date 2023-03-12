Colony Group LLC Acquires 27,221 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,010,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $991,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $471,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

