Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $4.67 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 406,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.8 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.