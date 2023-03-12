Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,396 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 105,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

