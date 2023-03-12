Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

CLF stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

