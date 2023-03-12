Colony Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT opened at $304.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day moving average of $317.06. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

