Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 258,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,131,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,325,751. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

