Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,695,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.20) to GBX 2,987 ($35.92) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 2,950 ($35.47) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.36 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $217.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

