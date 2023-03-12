Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.