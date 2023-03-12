Colony Group LLC Acquires 100,570 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100,570 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.49% of The India Fund worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in The India Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

