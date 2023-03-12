Colony Group LLC Buys 167 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $475.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.61.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

