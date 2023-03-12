Colony Group LLC Sells 18,403 Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,771,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

LQDI opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

