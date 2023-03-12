Colony Group LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 299,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $43,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $77,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

