Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.48 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

