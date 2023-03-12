Colony Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,825 shares of company stock worth $5,025,121. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

