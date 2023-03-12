Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,457,000 after buying an additional 1,005,706 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after buying an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after buying an additional 686,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $59.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

