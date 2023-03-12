Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

