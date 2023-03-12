Colony Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $153.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

