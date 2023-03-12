Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 151,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $865,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

