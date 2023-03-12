139,611 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.