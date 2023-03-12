Colony Group LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.52 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

