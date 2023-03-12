Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $105.78 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

