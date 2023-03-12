Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Qorvo worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 118.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

QRVO stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

