Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.81 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.