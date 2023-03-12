Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

TTWO stock opened at $110.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

