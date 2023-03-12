Colony Group LLC Buys 8,282 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.