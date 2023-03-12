Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

