Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $110.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $159.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

