Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.60, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.07. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,237 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

