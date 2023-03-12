Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 38,352 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

