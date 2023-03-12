Colony Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.