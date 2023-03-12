Colony Group LLC Purchases 25,375 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 33.2% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 27,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 40.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 253,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 30.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

