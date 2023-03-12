Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Garmin by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

