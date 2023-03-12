Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $60.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

