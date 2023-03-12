Colony Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AGCO by 58.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

AGCO stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.