Colony Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AGCO by 58.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AGCO
In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AGCO Stock Performance
AGCO stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.