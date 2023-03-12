Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,029 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $64.90 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

