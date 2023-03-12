Colony Group LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 560,465 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,018,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,287,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

