Colony Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $717.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $772.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $713.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total transaction of $9,297,644.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,311.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.