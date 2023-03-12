Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 354 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

