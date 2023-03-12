Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.68 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 166.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 238.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.2 %

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.68 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

