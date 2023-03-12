Colony Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after buying an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after buying an additional 381,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $153.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

