Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.80 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,352 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at American Electric Power
In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
American Electric Power Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.53 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.
American Electric Power Profile
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
Read More
