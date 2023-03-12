iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.29% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

