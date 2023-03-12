Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

